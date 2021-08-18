KENDALLVILLE — After a long intermission, the Noble County Concert Association is pleased to announce that two programs cancelled at the end of the 2019-2020 concert season are now rescheduled.
Ball in the House will perform Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Community Learning Center.
America’s Sweethearts will perform Thursday, Nov. 11, at Cole Auditorium in East Noble High School.
Both programs begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no additional cost to attend for those who had previously purchased season tickets. Your NCCA membership card will be your admittance, but your membership can also be verified from the Association card file.
Those 18 years of age and younger may attend free with a paying adult. Non-member single event tickets will be available through thecommunitylearningcenter.org or at the door for $20.
Ball in the House is a lively a cappella group of five men who are Boston-based and have shared their talents on extensive tour performances. They have been the opening acts for some of the greatest performers such as The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Lionel Ritchie, just to name a few.
Ball in the House has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Today Show,” are the voices behind all the Cool Whip commercials, and recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day.
Their diverse program includes such highlights as “My Girl,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “This Little Light,” “All of Me,” “I Only Have Eyes for You” and “Unchained Melody.”
The Noble County Concert Association is excited about a new transition to collaborate with the Performing Arts Committee of the Community Learning Center in continuing its tradition of bringing first rate entertainment to the area.
