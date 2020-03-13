ANGOLA — Faith Community Health Clinic, located on the lower level of Holy Family Episcopal Church at 909 S. Darling St., has added physical therapy services.
Stephanie Hine of Shine Physical Therapy and Wellness will be offering physical therapy services on the third Wednesday of the month in the clinic, 5-7 p.m.
Hine has experience treating a variety of symptoms, such as low back pain, neck pain, and hip pain and injuries to the shoulder, knees or ankles.
Faith Community Health Clinic is a free health clinic providing services to uninsured adults over the age of 18 who live in Steuben County. Founded in 2008, the clinic typically is open the first, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 4:45-8 p.m. Changes in the schedule are posted on its Facebook page at "Faith Community Health Clinic."
Those who would like the physical therapy services will need to complete a clinic registration and provide the following information: a current picture ID, proof of residency in Steuben County and proof of income. People may obtain physical therapy without seeing one of the clinic health care providers for a limited number of visits.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 665-3146 and leaving a message and return telephone number.
A limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.
