KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced the May program schedule for adults and children. For information, call 343-2010 or visit www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Adults and families
Cortex Project-Flower Pen: May 2-14 • All Branches
All ages are welcome to make a fun flower pen in our Cortex!
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, May 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 5:30 p.m. • KPL
Join Brittany, certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class. Registration is required. Access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand.
Mom Day Gifts: Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. • KPL
Everyone is invited to come and create a special gift for a mom, or that special person in life. We’ll be decorating pots and adding flowers, creating cards and making earrings. Sign up with at least one adult and the number of participants coming.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir: Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. • KPL
Join Matt for a memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life! Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family. Registration is required.
BINGO
Friday, May 6, at 1 p.m. • KPL
Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. • KPL
Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m. • LB
Join us for a fun-filled hour of BINGO and win prizes! Registration is required.
Adult Story Time: Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. • KPL
Join Leah to read picture books, listen to music, and craft. Registration is required.
Barre with Brittany: Wednesdays, May 11, 18 and 25 at 10 a.m.
Join Brittany, for a low-impact, high intensity workout. Registration is required. Access a variety of levels of Brittany’s Barre sessions On Demand here: http://bit.ly/KPLBarreOnDemand.
Tulip Paints: Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. • KPL
Sign up to paint a spring inspired picture of tulips. Registration is required.
Creating with Al- Concrete Projects: Wednesday, May 11, at 1 p.m.• KPL
Make a container with Al Huth. Bring your own container. This program will be outside. Please dress in craft clothes. You will get messy.
Movie Matinee-“In the Heights”: Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. • KPL
Join us to view “In the Heights.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Bring a bagged lunch if you want. Registration is required.
Cortex Project-Gnome Flower Pot: May 16 — 28 • All Branches
All ages are welcome to make a cute gnome flower pot in our Cortex!
Family Cupcake Decorating: Monday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. • LB
Decorate cupcakes as a family. Please have one adult present per group. Registration is required.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. • KPL
“Tangle on Tan”. We will be using a round tan tile to create our artwork. Registration is required.
Baking with Grace: Tuesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. • KPL
Learn to make a muddy buddies with Grace. Registration is required.
Planting Day: Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m. • CLC
All ages are invited to join us that the Community Learning Center garden for planting. The library will be taking along the plants we started back in March.
Everybody Builds: Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. • KPL
People of all ages are invited to join us for a night of building with Legos. This program is free and no registration is required. Please have an adult with each group.
Mason Jar Luminary: Monday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. • LB
Make a beautiful mason jar. Registration is required.
Wreath Making: Wednesday, May 25, at 5 p.m. • KPL
Use all kinds of crafts to make your own wreath. Registration is required.
Family Trivia-Star Wars: Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. • KPL
Sign up for trivia as a family or group of friends. Please have one adult per group.
Euchre Tournament: Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. • CLC
Play Euchre with the Kendallville Public Library for prizes at the Community Learning Center! Sign up in pairs, or as a single and we will match you with a partner.
Brunch Club: Thursday, May ,5 at 11:30 a.m. • CLC
Join us at the CLC for a Cinco de Mayo themed Brunch Club. Registration is required.
Budget Friendly Meal Prep: Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m. • CLC
Use potatoes in a variety of ways. At each event (one per month) you will learn how to make a meal your family will love. Registration is required.
Matt’s Book Club: “We Begin at the End” by Chris Weber
Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. • CLC
Pick up a copy of our book selection then come to Matt’s Book Club at the Community Learning Center to talk about it. Registration is required.
Youth and Teens
Pool Noodle Light Sabers: May 2-7 • All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a pool noodle lightsaber. This will be set up in the activity room. This will also be taking place at the Limberlost branch.
Dungeons and Dragons: Tuesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 5:30 p.m. • KPL and Fridays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 3:30 p.m. • KPL. This program is open to teens 6-12 and limited to 10 players.
Teen Taco Night: Thursday, May 5, at 5 p.m. • KPL
Teens are invited to join us as we make and eat tacos. Teen (Grades 6-12)
Clothespin Dragonfly: May 9-14 • All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a clothespin dragonfly. This will be set up in the activity room. This will also be set up at the Limberlost branch.
Bottle Cap Bugs: May 16-21 • All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create some bottle cap bugs. This will be set up in the activity room. This will also be set up at the Limberlost branch.
After School Explorers-Pancake Tacos: Tuesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. • KPL
Kids is grades K-5 are invited to an after school cooking program. We will be making delicious pancake tacos.
Party Poppers: May 23-28 • All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a party popper. This will be set up in the activity room. This will also be set up at the Limberlost branch.
After School Explorers • Games: Tuesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. • KPL
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us for some after school games. We’ll also make some popcorn to snack on. This program is free and no registration is required.
