Asparagus is a long-lived perennial vegetable crop that is a favorite for many people. If cared for properly, asparagus beds can be maintained for decades!
Did you know that asparagus has male and female plants? The male hybrids often outyield the female cultivars. The females put considerable energy into producing seed, resulting in decreased yield. When you purchase new plants, look for varieties like Jersey King, Jersey Giant, Jersey Prince, and Jersey Knight because they can outyield the old varieties like Mary or Martha Washington by 3 to 1! If you have an older asparagus bed that is not as productive, some of the newer varieties might be of interest.
Asparagus grows in most any soil as long as it has good drainage. Waterlogged soils favor development of crown and root rot. Asparagus prefers a soil pH of 6.5-7.5, and will not do well if the pH is less than 6.0. Have the soil tested to determine phosphorus and potassium needs; or add 20 lbs. of a 10-20-10 or similar analysis fertilizer per 1,000 square feet, tilled to a 6-inch depth before planting. If natural fertilizer is preferred, you can use a combination of well-rotted livestock manure, blood meal, bone meal, and wood ash.
Asparagus spears will start to emerge when the soil temperature reaches 50 degrees F. After this, growth of asparagus is dependent on air temperature. Early in the season, 7-to-9-inch spears might be harvested every 2 to 4 days. As air temperatures increase, harvesting frequencies will increase to once or twice per day, harvesting 5-to-7-inch spears before the tips start to fern out and lose quality.
Harvest asparagus by snapping 7-to-9-inch spears with tight tips. There is no need to cut asparagus below the soil with a knife. This may injury buds on the crown that will send up new spears. The small stub that is left in the soil after snapping dries up and disintegrates. A new spear does not come up at the same spot, but from another bud on the crown.
As the tips of the spears start to loosen (known as “ferning out”), fiber begins to develop at the base of the spears, causing them to become tough. The diameter of the spear has no bearing on its toughness. When harvesting, the asparagus patch should be picked clean, never allowing any spears to fern out, as this gives asparagus beetles, the main pest, an excellent site to lay their eggs.
A year after planting, asparagus can be harvested several times throughout a three-week period, depending on air temperatures. Research shows there is no need to wait two years after planting before harvesting. In fact, harvesting the year after planting will stimulate more bud production on the crown and provide greater yields in future years, as compared with waiting two years before harvesting. Two years after planting, the length of harvest can increase to about 4 to 6 weeks. The third year after planting and thereafter, harvesting can continue for 6 to 8 weeks.
Since the length of harvest season will vary from year-to-year depending on air temperature, stop the harvest when the diameter of 3/4 of the spears becomes small (less than 3/8 inch). For your last harvest, snap all the spears off at ground level. To encourage foliage growth for the rest of the growing season, apply 1/2 lb. of ammonium nitrate fertilizer per 50 feet of row or sidedress with fish emulsion or similar material. Remove existing weeds after the final harvest, either by shallow cultivation, hand-pulling, or with herbicide according to label directions. New spears will then emerge, fern out, and provide a large canopy to cover the space between the rows. Once a dense fern canopy is formed, weed growth will be shaded out.
Do not use salt as a weed killer. It will not harm the asparagus, but it inhibits water penetration in the soil. Also, rains can leach the salt out of the asparagus bed and into the rest of the garden, injuring other vegetables that are less salt tolerant than asparagus.
