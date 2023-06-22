LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School students recently received Presidential Academic Awards of Excellence for their years at the middle school. Here is the list of award winners:
All A’s for Middle School: Donald Baker, Dylan De Luna Cortez, Reagan Eash, Mya Emmert, Marly Shrock and Dylan Silv.
All A’s and B’s for Middle School: Matty Armstrong, Riley Barth, Isabella Beers, Allison Bloss, Valentin Castaneda, Gabriela Castaneda Lopez, Emily Chiddister, Christopher Garcia, Mia Gonzalez, Jasmin Guerrero, Logan Hager, Emily Halsey, Audrey Hilbish, Kaiden Mast, Marley Mast, Leonardo Mata, Macie Miller, Austin Nash, Caleb Peterson, Aiden Replogle, Darcy Ritchie, Jennifer Salas-Gonzalez, Karina Sandoval-Murillo, Timothy Schlabach, Madilyn Sitts and Isaac Valenzuela.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.