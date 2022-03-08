KENDALLVILLE — Motivational speaker and author David Parnell will tell his story of his personal fight against drug addiction in a free program Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center.
Those attending will receive a free copy of his book, “Facing the Dragon: How a Desperate Act Pulled One Addict Out of Methamphetimine Hell.” A book signing reception will be held at 7:30 p.m. after the program.
To attend the program and for planning purposes, register at the CLC’s website, the communitylearningcenter.org and go to the Event button.
A nationally known speaker, author and consultant, David Parnell is a methamphetamine and suicide survivor. After spending 23 years addicted to drugs, he attempted suicide by shooting himself in the face with an SKS assault rifle.
Parnell has since devoted his life to educating others about the dangers of methamphetamine and has become a stanch advocate for drug endangered children. His message is captivating and his presentations are graphic.
David has been on TV and radio and featured in newspapers and magazines worldwide. He was a volunteer for The Partnership for a Drug Free America’s national advertising campaign and took part in a documentary titled “Meth Nation” for the Discovery Channel.
His efforts have been recognized by law enforcement, political officials, emergency services, educators, parents, students and countless others nationwide. He is also a member of the Western Cherokee Tribe of Arkansas and Missouri and has worked closely with other tribes throughout the United States and Canada to prevent the use of methamphetamine.
Parnell resides in Tennessee with his wife, Amy, and their seven children.
