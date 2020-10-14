INDIANAPOLIS — Angola senior Madison Nolan was among more than 60 students inducted into the National Honor Society at Indiana Connections Academy for the 2020–21 school year.
As a full-time, online public school, Indiana Connections Academy held an online induction ceremony allowing students to recite the NHS pledge and be recognized. It recognizes high school students in grades 11 and 12 who have demonstrated the four pillars of NHS: everyday scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Everyday scholarship means students make a commitment to learning and growing on an educational path, stemming from the desire to contribute to this world in a positive way by building on one’s own knowledge, skills and talent, said a news release from Connections Academy.
Service involves seeking out and engaging in meaningful acts of service and calls for a “service mindset,” said the news release.
Leaders are resourceful, good problem solvers and idea contributors, and good character includes perseverance, respect and honesty. People with character value diverse cultures and build relationships that reflect love of self and concern for others, said the news release.
“Being inducted into the National Honor Society serves as an extraordinary recognition for students,” said Jennifer Osburn, advisor of the National Honor Society at Indiana Connections Academy. “Membership lays the groundwork for lifelong success and offers students a unique opportunity to prepare for college or career.”
For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
