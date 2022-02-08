Lions frying fish, tenderloin
COLUMBIA CITY — Tri-Lakes Lions Club will serve its fish and tenderloin fry on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out, at the Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave.
The event is drive-through only. Customers will have a choice of a meal or meat-only pack for $12 each. A quart of potato salad is $5.
Chicken and noodles on menu for church dinner
ALBION — Green Center United Methodist Church will serve a carryout dinner of chicken and noodles on Saturday, March 5, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2862 S. C.R. 300E. Freewill donations will be accepted for the meal. A silent auction and sales of bagged noodles and angel food cake will also be a part of the event.
