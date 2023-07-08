The fields are planted, the crops are growing but a little thirsty, there is some in-field weed control and fertilization to be done, and there are irrigation systems to adjust and manage 24/7.
In all the hustle and bustle, don’t forget the weeds on the edges of your fields. Fencerows, ditch banks, roadsides and other border areas are often a main source of weeds moving into fields.
There is an old saying: one year of seeds means 40 years of weeds. In other words, prevention is very important and that starts at the field edge, and with the equipment you move from field to field.
Back in the day, almost every farmer would mow their field boundaries. The world changed: farms got larger and busier, and we don’t do that as much as we used to. Add in the traffic along busy county roads, it can feel very threatening as you try to do the right thing.
There is proven research and some strong visual evidence that says controlling weeds in these areas does decrease outbreaks of some of our most troubling weeds. Researchers in Canada and Rutgers found significant long-term benefits to mowing and/or spraying those areas, especially where troublesome weeds are getting established.
Among the worst offenders that easily move into fields are giant ragweed, members of the pigweed family (pigweeds, amaranths, waterhemp), ivy leaf morning glory, marestail, the thistles, johnsongrass and burcumber. Of course, many of those same troublesome weeds are also plants that have developed resistance to some of our herbicides, so product selection is very important.
