LIGONIER – The public is invited to join the Stone’s Trace Historical Society and the Richard Stone family in an entertaining, educational and delicious meal to be served Saturday, Oct. 5, at the historic Stone’s Trace Tavern site, 1 ½ miles south of Ligonier on U.S. 33.
The Fall Hearthside Dinner will take place in Stone’s Trace Tavern, starting at 6 p.m. Guests are requested to arrive by 5:45 p.m. Reservations for this one-of-a-kind event are $40 per person. All proceeds from the dinner will be used for preservation of the tavern site and the annual Pioneer Festival, held the first full weekend after Labor Day.
Guests will experience the evening under conditions similar to those experienced by Indiana pioneers in the 19th century. Visitors are invited to take a step back in time to join others in a pleasurable evening of period music with the Towpath Players and stories to go along with the authentic hearthside meal.
The Stone’s Trace Tavern is known as one of the oldest structures in Noble County and was built by Richard Stone in 1839. Members of the historical society will portray the Stone family and remain in character throughout the evening.
The eight-course meal will feature dishes prepared from 19th century recipes. The menu features spinach toast, mushroom savories, squash soup, fresh baked bread with herb butter, scalloped codfish, lemon ice, pond lily salad, baked ham with corn pudding, spiced pear compote with cream, and assorted fruit, nuts, cheese and coffee.
Those attending are encouraged to dress in 19th century attire, however, this is not required. Contact Janet Sweeney at 260-856-2666 for reservations and additional information.
The Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival is based upon experiential education from traditions and lifestyle crafts handed down from our ancestors. The pre-1870 local history embraces concepts of self-sufficiency and innovation based on the necessity of surviving in the early pre-settlement era of northeastern Indiana.
The Stone’s Trace Historical Society also hosts a Vintage Christmas the first Sunday in December and a Living History Day in June, with local artisans demonstrating various heritage crafts. Both events are free to the public.
