Holiday Hustle starts at YMCA
ANGOLA — The Holiday Hustle 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, starting and finishing at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road.
Register at runsignup.com/race/IN/Angola/HolidayHustleAttheY or go to Legends Running Shop, 1601 N. Wayne St., Angola, call 668-8786, or visit legendsrunningshop.com.
Race day registration is at 8:30 a.m.
Shine a light for child patients
FORT WAYNE — The Greater Good of Fort Wayne, Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House and Lutheran Children’s Hospital will host “Love Light, Shine Bright” Thursday.
It is a walk that allows people outside the hospital to exchange flashlight beams with patients inside.
Participants will gather at MACHH at 6:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 7 p.m. Free parking will be available in the north garage.
