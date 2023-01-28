Indiana is considering whether to memorialize the breaded pork tenderloin as the state’s official sandwich.
OK, naming official state items isn’t the most important business the Indiana General Assembly has to tackle, but it’s a fun diversion when these bills come up every year.
But, did you know Indiana actually has several official state emblems and items?
How about 15 of them?
Indiana Code 1-2 details all of Indiana’s state emblems and it’s where State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, is trying to add the breaded pork tenderloin.
Just for fun, let’s take a look at all of Indiana’s official emblems as defined in the Indiana Code:
State flag
“A state flag is hereby adopted, and the same shall be of the following design and dimensions, to-wit: Its dimensions shall be three (3) feet fly by two (2) feet hoist; or five (5) feet fly by three (3) feet hoist; or any size proportionate to either of those dimensions. The field of the flag shall be blue with nineteen (19) stars and a flaming torch in gold or buff. Thirteen (13) stars shall be arranged in an outer circle, representing the original thirteen (13) states; five (5) stars shall be arranged in a half circle below the torch and inside the outer circle of stars, representing the states admitted prior to Indiana; and the nineteenth star, appreciably larger than the others and representing Indiana shall be placed above the flame of the torch. The outer circle of stars shall be so arranged that one (1) star shall appear directly in the middle at the top of the circle, and the word “Indiana” shall be placed in a half circle over and above the star representing Indiana and midway between it and the star in the center above it. Rays shall be shown radiating from the torch to the three (3) stars on each side of the star in the upper center of the circle.”
State seal
“The official seal for the state of Indiana shall be described as follows: A perfect circle, two and five eighths (2 5/8) inches in diameter, inclosed by a plain line. Another circle within the first, two and three eighths (2 3/8) inches in diameter inclosed by a beaded line, leaving a margin of one quarter (1/4) of an inch. In the top half of this margin are the words “Seal of the State of Indiana”.
At the bottom center, 1816, flanked on either side by a diamond, with two (2) dots and a leaf of the tulip tree (liriodendron tulipifera), at both ends of the diamond. The inner circle has two (2) trees in the left background, three (3) hills in the center background with nearly a full sun setting behind and between the first and second hill from the left.
There are fourteen (14) rays from the sun, starting with two (2) short ones on the left, the third being longer and then alternating, short and long. There are two (2) sycamore trees on the right, the larger one being nearer the center and having a notch cut nearly half way through, from the left side, a short distance above the ground. The woodsman is wearing a hat and holding his ax nearly perpendicular on his right. The ax blade is turned away from him and is even with his hat.
The buffalo is in the foreground, facing to the left of front. His tail is up, front feet on the ground with back feet in the air—as he jumps over a log.
The ground has shoots of blue grass, in the area of the buffalo and woodsman.”
State poem
“The poem of Arthur Franklin Mapes, Kendallville, Indiana, the title and text of which are set forth in full as a part of this section, is hereby adopted as Indiana’s official poem. It reads as follows:
INDIANA
God crowned her hills with beauty,
Gave her lakes and winding streams,
Then He edged them all with woodlands
As the setting for our dreams.
Lovely are her moonlit rivers,
Shadowed by the sycamores,
Where the fragrant winds of Summer
Play along the willowed shores.
I must roam those wooded hillsides,
I must heed the native call,
For a pagan voice within me
Seems to answer to it all.
I must walk where squirrels scamper
Down a rustic old rail fence,
Where a choir of birds is singing
In the woodland . . . green and dense.
I must learn more of my homeland
For it’s paradise to me,
There’s no haven quite as peaceful,
There’s no place I’d rather be.
Indiana . . . is a garden
Where the seeds of peace have grown,
Where each tree, and vine, and flower
Has a beauty . . . all its own.
Lovely are the fields and meadows,
That reach out to hills that rise
Where the dreamy Wabash River
Wanders on . . . through paradise.”
State song
“The song entitled, “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away,” words and music by Paul Dresser, be and is hereby established as the state song of Indiana. The form in which this song shall be sung as the state song of Indiana shall be as follows:
‘Round my Indiana homestead wave the cornfields,
In the distance loom the woodlands clear and cool,
Oftentimes my tho’ts revert to scenes of childhood,
Where I first received my lessons — nature’s school.
But one thing there is missing in the picture,
Without her face it seems so incomplete,
I long to see my mother in the doorway,
As she stood there years ago, her boy to greet.
CHORUS
Oh, the moonlight’s fair tonight along the Wabash,
From the fields there comes the breath of new-mown hay,
Through the sycamores the candle lights are gleaming,
On the banks of the Wabash, far away.
Many years have passed since I strolled by the river,
Arm in arm, with sweetheart Mary by my side,
It was there I tried to tell her that I loved her,
It was there I begged of her to be my bride.
Long years have passed since I strolled thro’ the churchyard.
She’s sleeping there, my angel, Mary dear,
I loved her, but she thought I didn’t mean it,
Still I’d give my future were she only here.”
State tree and flower
“The tulip tree (liriodendron tulipifera) is hereby adopted and designated as the official state tree, and the flower of the peony (Paeonie) is hereby adopted and designated as the official state flower of the state of Indiana.”
State bird
“The bird commonly known as the Red Bird or Cardinal (Richmondena Cardinalis Cardinalis) is hereby adopted and designated as the official state bird of the state of Indiana.”
State stone
“The regal type rock “Limestone” which is found and quarried in south and central Indiana from the geologic formation named the Salem Limestone, is hereby adopted as the official stone of the State of Indiana.”
State language
“The English language is adopted as the official language of the state of Indiana.
American Sign Language is recognized as a standard, independent language with its own grammar, syntax, vocabulary, and cultural heritage, which is widely used by individuals who hear, individuals who are deaf, and individuals who are hard of hearing in Indiana and in the United States.”
State river
“The river commonly known as the Wabash River is adopted and designated as the official river of the state of Indiana.”
State rifle
“The ‘Grouseland Rifle’ made by Colonel John Small of Vincennes, Indiana, between 1803 and 1812 is designated the official rifle of the state of Indiana.”
State aircraft
“The Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt known as the Hoosier Spirit II, produced in Evansville, Indiana, during World War II, is designated as the official state aircraft of Indiana.”
State insect
“Pyractomena angulata, also known as the ‘Say’s Firefly, the species of firefly first described by Thomas Say of New Harmony, Indiana, who is known as the father of American entomology, is designated as the official state insect of Indiana.”
State snack
“Popcorn grown in Indiana is designated as the official state snack of Indiana.”
State fossil
“The mastodon is designated as the official state fossil of Indiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.