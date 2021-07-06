FORT WAYNE — With more than $500,000 raised in donations, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ recent Gourmet Dinner reached a record amount.
The previous record of $428,000 was set in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The 48th annual event was held June 22 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center with more than 850 attendees. Since its establishment in 1973, the annual Gourmet Dinner has grown to be one of the area’s premier charity events.
The goal was to benefit the agency and its mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one mentor relationships.
“Having grown up in northeast Indiana and come back, I’m thankful for and proud of the generosity of the individuals and businesses in northeast Indiana,” said Gourmet Dinner chairman Bill Schenkel of IU Health. “Their unwavering support is what makes our community so great. The year 2020 brought a lot of uncertainty with it, but the support for Big Brothers Big Sisters still remains.”
Three-time NFL All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was the 2021 keynote speaker.
Ron Schoon, former president of Ashley Industrial Molding, was named the winner of the annual Don Wolf Award, given to an individual who exhibits an exceptional commitment of service to children in the community. Schoon has been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana since 2009. He joined the board of directors in 2012 and received the national Clifford P. Norman Service award from BBBS in 2017.
Josette Rider serves as the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.
“It means that people wanted to come out and support our community’s youth whom they recognize have been hurting and struggling through COVID,” Rider said. “They supported us, and this will help us serve more kids. The reality is we are a non-fee-for-service nonprofit agency, and without support like this we wouldn’t be around. We appreciate the community’s support, and they realize their investment in us is really helping tomorrow’s employees, future community and business leaders and citizens.”
