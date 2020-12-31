ALBION — Chain O’Lakes State Park once again hosted The HUFF 50K Trail Race on Dec. 19. More than 400 runners registered for the three events under the HUFF banner.
In addition to the main 50K, about 32 miles, there is an approximately 11-mile One Loop Run and a three-member Team 50K Relay Race of about 32 miles.
The HUFF’s men’s champion, Nick Arndt of Keene, New York, set an event record time that may be the fastest 50K trail time of 2020. Arndt grew up in New Carlisle, Indiana.
Sophie Seward is the women’s champion. The champion award is an engraved art glass cast by Kokomo Opalescent Glass, the oldest art glass company in the nation.
The 50K and 50K relay finishers receive a custom belt buckle and the One Loop finishers receive a medal. The 2020 design honors healthcare providers.
The HUFF 50K Trail Run was first held at Roush Lake in Huntington in 1997. Next year’s race at Chain O’ Lakes will be the silver anniversary.
The race was moved to Noble County following discontinuation of recreational trails at Roush Lake by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Mitch Harper, race director for The HUFF 50K, especially thanked Dr. Terry Gaff and park manager Sam Boggs for their helpful counsel during this most unusual year.
Harper said that the race had a “robust safety plan” that was reviewed and approved at the county and state level.
The events were separated at the start by over an hour. Runners were to be masked and socially distanced. They were not to approach the start line until 4 minutes before the start and were to remain socially distanced. The electronic timing mat was open for more than 10 minutes at the start to allow for social distancing.
Each runner was provided hand sanitizer in their race packet. Portable toilet facilities were dispersed and separated. All aid station and finish line food items were individually packaged. Runners were asked not to congregate and to exit the park within a short time after finishing.
Runners were also told that they should not be present if they were ill, had contact with a person who was awaiting test results or was positive. Runners could opt to run the race virtually or defer their entry to 2021.
The Emergency Amateur Radio Team provided a measure of safety for any traumatic injury, illness or hypothermia which might occur during the race.
Harper said this may have been the best race of the last 24 years.
“The communications of gratitude for the care that was taken to have a safe event during a difficult time when most races had been canceled in the Midwest were outstanding,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.