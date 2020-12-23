HAMILTON — The Hamilton American Legion Post No. 467 is spreading Christmas cheer this year.
The Ladies Auxiliary teamed up with the manager of the Hamilton Dollar General store, Jerea Amburgey, to collect toys, clothes and other items for Christmas gifts.
“Realizing many households have been hard hit due to the COVID-19 virus they wanted to be sure all the children in our area would have a gift under the Christmas tree to open on Christmas morning,” said Legion public relations officer Charlie Hanes.
More than 200 presents were wrapped by the auxiliary members, spearheaded by Claudia Beck and Karen Myers.
In addition to the gifts, the Legion post gave a $500 check to Hamilton Community Schools to help local children in need at Christmas time. Distribution of the funds was left to the discretion of the school corporation, said Hanes.
In a letter Tuesday, American Legion National Commander James “Bill” Oxford encouraged people to support their local veterans and applauded Legion posts across the country for their charitable efforts.
“I have found hope on a daily basis as I have read and heard about how American Legion posts are going above and beyond to serve their communities this year,” said Oxford.
On a national level, the American Legion supports children year round. American Legion Charities and the American Legion Child Welfare Foundation are two charitable organizations that can be supported by online shoppers on AmazonSmile. AmazonSmile is a charitable service of Amazon and available to anyone with an Amazon account.
