Kendallville — There are a lot of leaves this time of year, but none quite like the current Make & Take Project at the Kendallville Public Library. Everyone can create a Book Page Leaf of their own in The Cortex at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City from now through Saturday, Nov. 9.
These leaves are cut from pages of a book and a little fall color is added. They can be used as bookmarks or as a decoration. All supplies will be provided, and the project is free for all.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free Make & Take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City. Upcoming projects are:
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 23: Acorn Necklace
• Monday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 7: Reusable Coffee Sleeves
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s MakerSpace. Adults and youth age 12 and older are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
