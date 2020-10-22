KENDALLVILLE — Max Robison of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana was the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Galloway-Prentice Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Members learned about the history of Honor Flight, how its roots began in northeast Indiana, and how it is managing trips through 2020 and 2021. Several of the books, which are prepared for the travelers on each flight, were available to view, giving an up-close and personal look at each trip.
The next meeting of the Galloway-Prentice Chapter is scheduled for Nov. 9 at Albion Pizza Depot. In celebration of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing in the New World, the guest speaker is a Mayflower descendant.
For more information about NSDAR, the Galloway-Prentice Chapter, or to attend a meeting, contact GallowayPrenticeNSDAR@gMail.com.
