KENDALLVILLE — Volunteers from The Arc Noble County Foundations have come almost every week since May to help and volunteer at the Community Learning Center, housed in the historic Kendallville school that is being renovated for use by people of all ages and from all walks of life.
"Through their help, we have been able to clean, organize and get all the spaces ready for programming!" said Julia Tipton, director of the CLC.
An open house at the CLC, located on the corner of Diamond and Riley streets in Kendallville, is planned for 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitors should use the Riley Street doors.
Work has been nonstop through 2019 to renovate the more than 100-year-old building for its new role. Crews have been creating new spaces where local organizations will have room to educate and collaborate.
Activities and classes at the CLC will include emphasis on the arts, health and fitness, skills development and financial independence, to name a few.
Community gatherings and events will also be a big focus.
