INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair revealed the winners of its highly anticipated annual culinary competition among concessionaires for the Taste of the Fair on Friday morning.
The competition, known for its innovative and creative entries, saw participants pushing the boundaries and thinking outside the box to vie for the prestigious “Taste of the Fair, 2023 Food of the Fair” title.
The top three winners, who will be taking home cash prizes along with their titles, were determined through public voting throughout the fair.
For more information and to view all the entries, visit indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/food--shopping/taste-of-the-fair.
The winners are:
First place: Street Corn Pizza (Swain’s Pizza on a Stick): Fresh dough made daily topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.
Second place: Buffalo Pork-n-Mac (Nitro Hog): A bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.
Third place: Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel (Wilson Concessions): A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premier facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852.
Sunday is the final day for the 2023 Indiana State Fair. For more information, visit indianastatefair.com.
