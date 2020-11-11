The Hoosier Heartland Team is leading the Kendallville Cares Basket Brigade in 2020. From left are Trey Forbes, Terri Deming, Dawn Hurley, Jeanne Hosted, Diann Kollman, Candice Everage, Carrie Tibbs, Anita Hess, Keith Forbes and Tim Hess. Brooke Richards, Houston Pattee, Angie Shingleston and Ben Castle were not available for the photo.