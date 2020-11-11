KENDALLVILLE — The Basket Brigade is still in need of volunteers to “adopt” families by supplying them with a basket of food for a Thanksgiving meal. Currently, about 260 families are not provided for at this time.
Volunteers who wish to be matched with a family are asked to contact the Century 21 Bradley-Hoosier Heartland Team office at 260-347-4206.
The Basket Brigade is a community service project that provides baskets of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal. The project was originally started by Anthony Robbins, a personal empowerment speaker from California. In 1991, he founded the Anthony Robbins Foundation, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing resources to inspire, educate, develop, nurture, and train underserved populations and people, often forgotten by society, including needy children and families.
The Kendallville community joined the effort 22 years ago in 1998 and provided food to 25 families. This year, the service project provides baskets of food to over 350 families who live in the East Noble School district and have expressed a need for a Thanksgiving meal.
Financial contributions are also accepted. Checks may be made payable to the Kendallville Cares-Basket Brigade and mailed or dropped off at the Century 21 Bradley-Hoosier Heartland Team office at 125 E. North St., Kendallville, IN 46755. The office is on U.S. 6 across from Walgreens.
The funds will be used to buy supplies and food for any family not adopted by a local organization or family to ensure that everyone celebrates Thanksgiving with a special meal.
Volunteers have the choice to directly deliver the baskets of food to the family needing assistance, or they can make arrangements to deliver the basket of food to Destiny Family of Faith Church between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. All pickup and delivery of the baskets will be a drive-through process due to COVID-19 precautions.
The scheduled delivery of baskets is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville.
