Pecans add another layer to this classic caramel corn recipe.
Caramel Pecan Corn
Ingredients
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
2 cups pecans pieces
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1/4 cup light corn syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Spray 15-by-10-inch baking sheet with non-stick spray. Mix popcorn and pecans in large bowl.
Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium saucepan. Over low heat, stir mixture until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract and baking soda.
Pour over popcorn and pecans, immediately stirring gently to coat. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet, spreading evenly.
Bake for 1 hour in preheated oven. Cool completely. Break into pieces and store in airtight container.
