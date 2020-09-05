KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with Atlas IT, a local technology management company, to offer free eWaste recycling to everyone.
Recycling dates are Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This will be a curbside drop-off service; just look for Atlas IT in the Kendallville Public Library’s main parking lot.
Atlas IT will NOT accept CRT Monitors. Here is a list of what Atlas IT will accept:
• A/C Adapters
• Audio-Visual Equipment
• Batteries (All Kinds)
• Calculators
• Cameras/Camera Equip.
• CD Players
• Cell Phones/Telephones
• Computers/Laptops
• Computer Hard Drives
• Computer Components
• Copiers/Scanners
• DVD/VHS/Blu-Ray Players
• Fax Machines
• Gaming Devices/Consoles
• Handheld Games
• Ink/Toner
• Keyboards
• LCD Monitors
• Mainframes
• Computer Mice
• Overhead Projectors
• Printers
• Remote Controls
• Security Equipment
• Servers/Server Cabinets
• Shredders
• Stereo Equipment
• Tablets
• Televisions (LED, LCD)
• Typewriters
• UPS/Battery Backups
• Wires/Cables/Cords
