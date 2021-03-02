“Journal writing is a voyage to the interior.”
— Christina Baldwin
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
Have you ever thought about writing in a daily journal? I have been journaling for years as a way to express my thoughts. I think about all the ways that I have been blessed, and I think about what is troubling me at the moment. Christina Baldwin expressed it well by saying, “Journal writing is a voyage to the interior.” There are a lot of things in our lives that can be stressful, and there are a lot of things that bring us joy. To take the time by yourself to sit down and think about where you are in life, what you have been going through, and what things you can look forward to in the future is well worth the time. You probably won’t find all the answers to your problems but, hopefully, you can have some profound thoughts about how to best handle them.
Tim Ferriss wrote, “I don’t journal to be productive! I don’t do it to find great ideas or to put down prose I can later publish. The pages aren’t intended for anyone but me. It is the most cost-effective therapy I’ve ever found.” My journal isn’t very fancy as I use cheap lined paper. Some days have more depth of thought than others. I do it daily, later in the day. I think about how my day has gone. I think about what goals I met and the ones I still need to accomplish. I think about what I can look forward to tomorrow, next week, and next month. I think about the past briefly and the role my parents had in my growing up. I think about my friends and family and the struggles they are facing. The fifteen minutes that I write in my journal is a quiet time, a great time out! I write in the solitude of my office.
I suggest that you give journaling a try. After a few weeks it will be a habit, part of your daily routine. No one will check your spelling and grammar. In this stressful life, it is something positive that you can do! Sandra Marinella wrote, “Journal writing gives us insights into who we are, who we were and who we will become.”
