ALBION — Noble County Public Library’s 2023 winter reading program is for all ages. “Reading is Sweet!” will take place Jan. 3 through Feb. 12. Register in person at NCPL branches in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell or online at www.myncpl.us to receive a candy-themed game board.
Each space on the game board is a unique reading challenge worth one ticket. Earn tickets to put toward the grand prize drawing. Complete the entire board to win a free book. Patrons may participate as an individual or as a family/group.
During the Winter Reading program, there will also be candy-themed mini-golf in the library. Visit any or all NCPL locations to play.
All NCPL branches will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
New materials for January
Adult items: “An Amish Schoolroom: Three Stories” by Amy Clipston, Kathleen Fuller, and Shelley Shepard Gray, “Relentless” by Katie Golding, “Bluebird” by Genevieve Graham, “Say I Do: Three Wedding Stories” by Rachel Hauck, Becky Wade, and Katie Ganshert, “Homestyle in a Hurry-Gooseberry Patch Cookbook” by editors Vickie Hutchins and Jo Ann Martin, and “Mika in Real Life” by Emiko Jean.
Teen items: “Our Crooked Hearts” by Melissa Albert, “The Infinity Courts” by Akemi Dawn Bowman (#1 Infinity Court series), “The Light in Hidden Places” by Sharon Cameron, and “Shadow of Light” by Molly E. Lee (#2 Ember of Night series).
Children’s items: “Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey Saves the Day” by Steve Behling, “Peppa Pig: New Glasses” by Reika Chan, “Pete the Kitty: Wash Your Hands” by Kimberly and James Dean, “Baby Shark: Little Fish Lost” by Nickelodeon, “Tell the Truth, Dragon!” by Bianca Schulze, and “Nugget and Dog: All Ketchup, No Mustard!” by Jason Tharp.
Movies on DVD: “Detective Knight: Rogue,” rated R; “Don’t Worry Darling,” rated R (also on Blu-Ray); “I Love My Dad,” rated R; and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” rated PG.
TV Series on DVD
Albion – “Bob’s Burgers” season 10, “Picard,” season 2, and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” season 1.
Avilla – “Batwoman,” season 3; “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” season 2; and “Shakespeare and Hathaway,” season 2.
Cromwell – “Cobra Kai,” seasons 1 and 2; “CSI: Vegas,” season 1; and “Outlander,” season 6.
Albion Programs
Children
Storytimes will be Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. The theme for this month is “Nature & Seasons.” Free Book Days will be Jan. 24 and 26. Each attending family will get to take home a copy of the book, “If You Hold a Seed.”
After School Special for Grades 3-5 is Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 3:30 p.m. It will be a sledding party. Children should bring their own sleds.There will be a few sleds to share. Hot cocoa will be provided. If there is no snow on the ground, the group will play video games as a substitute.
Teens
Board Game Night is from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Can’t stay the whole time? That’s okay. Drop in at any time throughout the event to play board games and have some snacks. Sign up in person or online at www.myncpl.us.
Adults
Craft Therapy-Resin Bookmarks: Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. Create a simple but elegant bookmark using resin and various design options. All supplies will be provided. Please call 260-636-7197 to register.
Book Discussion for “The Life List of Adrian Mandrick” by Chris White: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. This Community Read program is in collaboration with the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Visit www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org/events for more information.
Books at the Bar: Harry Stuff Brewing on Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. Meet at Harry Stuff Brewing in Wawaka to discuss the book, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal. Appetizers will be provided by the library. Other food and drinks will be available for purchase. Pick up a copy of the book at your nearest NCPL branch.
Book Club: Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Join the discussion of the book, “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner.
Avilla Programs
Children
Storytimes will be held Thursdays, Jan. 12, 19, and 26 at 10 a.m. The theme for the month is “sleep and nighttime.” Free Book Day will be Jan. 19. Each attending family will get to take home the book “Close Your Eyes” by Kate Banks.
After School Club for Grades K-3: Jan. 12 at 3:15 p.m. Make winter art, experimenting with a variety of art materials and techniques.
Teens
Tweens and Teens, Grade 4 and up, can sign up for Teen S.T.E.M. Challenges on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Try some fun and challenging competitions involving Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
Adults
Craft Therapy-Coat Hanger Snowflakes: Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Sign up to learn how to turn ordinary plastic hangers into a beautiful snowflake decoration.
Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 12, at noon. Meet to discuss the book “In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende.
Book Discussion for “The Life List of Adrian Mandrick” by Chris White: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. This Community Read program is in collaboration with the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Visit www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org/events for more information.
Cromwell Programs
Children
Storytimes Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Where?”
Teens
Craft and Game Night, Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stop in for a night of crafting and games. Supplies are limited, so please call to register.
Adults
Six Weeks of Yoga with Kelly Meeks: Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18, 25, and Feb. 1, 8, and 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The cost pf the session is $30. Please call to register and bring your own mat to class.
Afternoon Book Club: Thursday Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m. Discuss the book, “The Boys” by Ron and Clint Howard.
Craft Therapy-Yarn Wreaths: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Join us for a free craft. Please call to register for either the afternoon or evening class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.