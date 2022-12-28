KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County has a variety of scholarships available to assist high school seniors and college students with pursuing higher education. The application period is now open through Jan. 18. Apply online at CFNoble.org.
Here are some of the scholarships that are available:
John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship
The John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship is accepting applications from now until Jan. 18. Joan Robinson has been a champion of post high school education for many years. In 1997 she and her husband, John, created the John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son, Bill Robinson.
This award is a one-time scholarship for residents of Noble County who are high school seniors (in particular, students at Central Noble, Churubusco, East Noble and West Noble schools) pursuing any sort of post-high school education.
The proceeds of catered dinners have gone into the fund, as have earnings from tutoring done by Joan, a retired teacher. The Robinsons have given many donations to the fund as memorials or honorariums and had others do the same, with honorariums in recognition of such things as birthdays and dedicated service to church.
In 2001 the Robinsons celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and asked that any gifts be to the scholarship fund. Several dozen donations were received.
John known as Jack, a retired law enforcement officer now deceased, and Joan are proud to share the scholarship information at every opportunity and have taken advantage of matches made available.
Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship
Chuck Schlemmer was well known and active in the West Noble community. Two scholarships help carry on his legacy by offering an opportunity to West Noble High School seniors and to West Noble graduates.
The Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship for college students will award $1,000, one time, to a West Noble High School graduate attending a four-year public college or university with a college grade-point average of 3.00 or higher.
The Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship for a West Noble High School senior will award $1,000, one time, to a senior with a grade-point average of 3.00 to 3.85.
Preference will be given, in the following order, to students pursuing the field of study insocial studies (or anthropology, economics, geography, history, political science, sociology) or those completing at least one season of cross country or track.
One of Chuck Schlemmer’s favorite mottos was “Fortitudine Vincimus.” It means, roughly, “By endurance, we conquer.” It was the motto of Ernest Shackleton, an explorer who led expeditions into the Antarctic.
Applicants may complete an extra essay: “Explain how, through endurance, you were able to work through something that was difficult for you as a student or athlete, or how you were able to overcome a personal hardship to achieve a goal you set for yourself.”
Chuck Schlemmer loved social studies and he loved teaching it. He taught at West Noble High School for 27 ½ years. He inspired students with his love of history and with his genuine concern and respect for the kids in his classroom.
Chuck was a successful cross country and track coach, with at least 25 years on the job, most as a head coach. He led his athletes with honesty, integrity and class. Off-season, he was an accomplished long-distance runner, having finished numerous marathons and 50K trail runs, among them the Boston Marathon in 2002, finishing in under three hours.
Chuck’s interests were diverse. He ran the distance of the earth’s circumference more than once, keeping a detailed running log for the nearly 50 years he ran. He read as relentlessly as he ran – classics, non-fiction and anything he thought would broaden his understanding. He loved to fish, to hike, to canoe and camp. He noticed natural beauty better than anyone. He enjoyed going to antique auctions and about any kind of sporting event. He also loved to travel to beautiful and historic places,with Muir Woods, U.S. National Parks, and Tikal, Guatemala among his favorites.
Chuck was well-loved and he loved deeply. Due to the generosity of many people his family was able to offer this scholarship in his name. He leaves behind his wife, Cyndi and his three children, Zack, Liz and Cait. Although his life was cut short, the family will do its best to carry on his legacy.
Nathan Shumaker Memorial Scholarship
The Nathan Shumaker Memorial Scholarship was established in 2005 by his parents Scott and Lisa (Rathke) Shumaker in his memory. Nathan was an East Noble High School sophomore and member of the East Noble Car Team at the time of his death in 2005.
Nathanial Scott Shumaker was 16 when he died in an automobile accident on U.S. 6 in Wawaka on Friday, Sept. 30, 2005. He attended the Shepherd Chapel in Gravette, Ark. He attended kindergarten through eighth grade at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Avilla. Scholarship criteria was selected to honor and celebrate many aspects of who Nathan was.
Nathan’s scholarship will award to a student from Noble County in the second or subsequent year of college (post high-school) education who received some or all of K-12 schooling through home school or a Christian School. The award is a one-time payment of about $200.
