January 2021 is upon us, and like many of you, I am hopefully entering this new year! Like many of you, I do not enter this year with hope solely based on what is happening around me or what the weather is or my savings and checking account reveal. I enter this new year, hopeful at the possibilities. I love crisp new paper, journal pages yet to be filled with my prayers, heart’s desires, and even the burdens that this year will bring! This year will have joy and sorrow; I am hopeful that joy will far outway sorrow.
What are you hopeful for this year? An obvious one is we long to put this social distancing and more behind us!
I have made a goal of reading different theme books to enhance my leadership and personal growth in 2021. I have begun 2021 by reading the book The Art of Listening Prayer by Seth Barnes. Every day I read a chapter and attempt to enhance my listening skills. I am afraid that we do not listen as we should. Too many times, we listen to speak instead of listening to comprehend or ponder. I am very guilty of that, or I should say I can be as I have been working on this now.
As I read Isaiah 55 in devotions this week, I thought, boy, is God speaking to me through the book and His Word today for sure! This chapter begins with: “ Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the water; …” I am thirsty for truth in this crazy time. I am thirsty for more than this life can offer! I am thirsty!
Are you thirsty? What are you doing about it? Are you taking time to meet with God in the quiet of the morning, during your lunch break, or before the sweet time of slumber? Are you thirsting to hear from Him? I want clarity. I want vision. I want to know what NEXT, Lord!! The best way to receive that is to seek! I mean, really seek!
Jesus referred to this passage in his talk at the temple once. In the Gospel of John 7: 37-39, we see this:
On the last and most important day of the festival, Jesus stood up
and shouted,
“All who are thirsty should come to me!
All who believe in me should drink!
As the scriptures said concerning me,
Rivers of living water will flow out from within him.”
Jesus said this concerning the Spirit. Those who believed in him
would soon receive the Spirit,
I know that every day gives me new time, time to use wisely. Time to thirst for the Word and time with the Lord. I know that the time I spend with Him changes me. I am more patient. I am more kind. I am more able to lead from a place of overflow as opposed to depletion. Won’t you join me in 2021 of seeking and thirsting for more!?
