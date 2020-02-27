This colorful cole slaw is the perfect compliment to crispy fish.
Picnic Cole Slaw
Ingredients
8 oz. packaged cole slaw mix
1 cup carrot (cut into matchstick-size strips)
1 medium green bell pepper (chopped)
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
6 medium radishes (thinly sliced, halved)
1/4 cup vinegar
3 Tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
In a large bowl, gently toss together all the ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes to 1 hour for peak flavor and texture.
Cooking Tip: To prepare ahead of time, you can put the coleslaw mix, carrots, bell pepper, onion, and radishes in a large bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Toss with the remaining ingredients 15 minutes before serving.
