These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Aaron Ray, a boy, was born Jan. 6 to Derek and Sue Ann (Weaver) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Abigail Kate, a girl, was born Jan. 6 to Jerry J. and Saloma Yoder, Middlebury.
Anna Lily, a girl, was born Jan. 4 to James and Charlene (Lehman) Hershberger, Millersburg.
Alyssa Faith, a girl, was born Jan. 4 to Kevin and Christina (Borntrager) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Alyssa Jenean, a girl, was born Jan. 3 to Ryan and Breanna (Miller) Yoder, LaGrange.
Christian Richard, a boy, was born Jan. 3 to Matthew and Norma Jean (Schlabach, Yoder, Middlebury.
Kyle James, a boy, was born Jan. 2 to Lamar and Marianne (Miller) Beechy, Shipshewana.
Jenna Allyse, a girl, was born Jan. 1 as the first baby of 2023 to Larry and Betty (Farmwald) Nisley, Shipshewana.
Seth Aaron, a boy, was born Dec. 30 to Gerald and Doris (Lambright) Lehman, LaGrange.
Emerson Kade, a boy, was born Dec. 28 to Jon and Lorene (Miller) Lambright, Topeka.
Ryan Joe, a boy, was born Dec. 27 to Joseph and Erma (Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
Savannah Hope, a girl, was born Dec. 27 to Delmar and Joann (Yoder) Bontrager, Goshen.
Hadassah Jade, a girl, was born Dec. 26 to Luke and Lorna Lehman, Goshen.
Dorene Kay, a girl, was born Dec. 26 to Perry Lee and Miriam Lehman, Bristol.
Heidi Noelle, a girl, was born Dec. 25 to Paul and Janelle (Beechy) Schlabach, Ligonier.
Jayna Rose, a girl, was born Dec. 24 to Martin and Velma (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Jameson Ira, a boy, was born Dec. 24 to Marlin and Barbara (Schwartz) Hochstetler, Wolcottville.
Gracelyn Ann, a girl, was born Dec. 22 to Vernon and Leah (Yoder) Hochstetler, LaGrange.
Krista Noelle, a girl, was born Dec. 22 to Elroy and Marlene (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Ashton Cole, a boy, was born Dec. 22 to Myron and Kayla (Yoder) Troyer, Bristol.
Halle Rae, a girl, was born Dec. 20 to Marcus and Brenda (Nissley) Borkholder, Goshen.
Kayden Jayce, a boy, was born Dec. 17 to Michael and Rebeka (Yoder) Hershberger, Topeka.
