LAGRANGE — Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption will have an Adoption event Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at its site at 530 E. C.R. 300S, LaGrange. Appointments are not necessary.
The adoption fee will be reduced for animals which have been at the rescue for more than 60 days.
These dogs are among the adoptable animals at the rescue:
Bear is a 3-year-old male dog who weighs 28 pounds. He is very shy and scared but still doesn’t mind if he is picked up or petted. He will need someone who is willing to take it slow and let him get used to being in a home. He seems like such a sweet guy who just needs a family of his own to help show him how to be a happy dog.
Mochi is a 1-year-old female dog who weighs 13 pounds. She is a goofy girl who can be shy at first, but once she is comfortable, she will want her belly rubbed and will wiggle around on her back. She doesn’t mind being held but still needs work on a leash.
Barbie is a 1 ½-year-old female dog who only weighs 9 pounds. She is very shy right now, but doesn’t mind being held and petted. She will need someone to show her what love is and that it’s okay to have fun. She will be an amazing addition to someone’s home once she’s comfortable. She will need time to get used to living in a home.
Patches is a 6-month-old male dog who weighs 12 pounds. He is a sweet guy with lots of energy. He is very treat-motivated and loves to play and be petted. He is good on a leash and is learning to sit.
The rescue has 86 dogs and cats who need their forever homes. Donations of training treats for the dogs is a priority need. For more information, call the rescue at 463-4142.
