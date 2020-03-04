GMO expert to speak
at free Ag breakfast
KENDALLVILLE — The annual Ag Breakfast will have a new look and new location for 2020.
Purdue Extension will host the free pancake and sausage breakfast Thursday, March 19, from 7: 30-9 a.m. at the Log Cabin on the Noble County Fairgrounds. No reservations are required.
Peter Goldsbrough of Purdue University, an expert in genetically modified organisms, commonly called GMOs, will speak at 9 a.m. Goldsbrough’s engaging and witty presentation and thorough understanding of genetically modified technology will enable audiences to learn a wealth of information and better understand what “genetically modified” actually means.
Goldsbrough will speak to the benefits and limitations of GM technology, using examples and experience from his own work.
The event is free, thanks to financial sponsors Farm Credit Mid America, Black & Ramer Insurance, Frick Services Inc., Garrett State Bank, Metzger Dairy Farm Inc. Nutrien Ag Solutions, State Farm Insurance-Don Gura, Tire Star of Ligonier and Whiteshire Hamroc.
The Noble County Pork Producers are providing the pork sausage for the breakfast. Prairie Farms is donating milk, bitter and orange juice. Suburban Propane is supplying propane to fuel the grills.
Door prizes are fun, new addition to the breakfast. Door prize contributors are Noble REMC, Indiana Farm bureau, Doc’s Do it Best Hardware, Jack Gaby Farms, Schmidt FarmWorks Inc. American Dairy Association of Indiana and Purdue Extension-Noble County.
People who need accommodations to attend the event may contact the Noble County Extension office at 260-636-2111.
Local companies and businesses may still sponsor the event, set up a booth or provide a door prize. Contact the Noble County Extension office for information.
