KENDALLVILLE — The world needs more teachers! Several donors have established scholarships at the Community Foundation of Noble County to help students who wish to become a teacher reach their goals. These scholarships are now accepting applications through Jan. 18 at the foundation’s website, cfnoble.org.
Pauline (McClish) Leaman Scholarship
The Pauline (McClish) Leaman Scholarship is for a West Noble High school senior entering a four-year college program to pursue a career in education, with an interest in math or a related area. Applicants must have a high school grade-point average of 2.00 or above. The award pays $500 one time.
Pauline (McClish) Leaman was born in 1943 and was raised in Rome City. She graduated from Manchester College, became a math teacher at West Noble High School, and married Dean McClish. She remarried in 1998 to Will Leaman.
Later on in her life she became the assistant principal at West Noble High School for more than five years. One of the biggest things she wanted to accomplish was to be happy and make others happy. She also wanted to make her students well-rounded individuals and wanted them to accomplish something in their future.
This scholarship was created in memory of Pauline, who passed away in 1999. Her husband, Will, wanted to honor her with this scholarship.
Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship
The Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship will award $700 to a West Noble High school senior who will pursue a post-secondary degree in education.
Timothy J. Martin was born on March 19, 1956, in Evansville to Francis and Mary (Elpers) Martin. Tim was raised in the countryside in Poseyville. He graduated in 1974 from Mater Dei High School in Evansville and received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and doctor of veterinary medicine from Purdue University.
In 1977, as a junior at Purdue University, he met Janell Frick, whom he married 2 ½ years later on June 16, 1979, in Wawaka. Janell was born July 1, 1956, in LaGrange and raised in Wawaka. Janell graduated from West Noble in 1974 and went on to graduate from Purdue in 1978 with a bachelor of science degree in speech and hearing.
Tim and Janell had three children, Emily (Chris) Bolognese, Amanda (Charles) Shepard and Daniel (Jamie) Martin; and five grandchildren.
Tim worked as a veterinarian and was employed by Frick Services in Wawaka. Janell retired from Westview School Corporation. He served on the West Noble board of education and had served on the West Noble AIDS Advisory Council. He was a member of the West Noble Athletic Boosters, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ligonier, St. Patrick’s Parish Council, Noble County Pork Producers Association, Indiana Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association. He coached youth sports and girls softball in Wawaka.
Sadly, Tim passed away in September 2004. Janell created the Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship at the Foundation because of Tim’s interest in becoming an educator, and his interest coupled with his love of being involved with children and coaching.
Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship
The Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship offers the opportunity a four-year renewable award for an East Noble High School senior who is in the top 25% of his or her class. Applicants must be pursuing a teaching degree. Usually, the award amount is $3,000 each year for four years. Applicants must continue to pursue an education major (and not change) and maintain a 3.00 grade-point average while in college and submit required paperwork to the foundation. An interview is required for this scholarship.
Cecil C. Smith and Bettie I. Smith were formerly of Kendallville. Cecil Smith earned his degree from Ball State University in 1939 and married Bettie Kizer Smith in 1940, also a graduate of Ball State University.
Cecil taught school in Fort Recovery, Ohio, and then taught business classes at Rome City High School, all before starting his own public accounting business in Kendallville. His wife Bettie, also taught school in the area of health and physical education for 20 years, beginning at Kendallville High School in 1957.
Cecil and Bettie lived on a farm north of Kendallville since 1954. Cecil passed in February 1995 and Bette passed away in December 2009. Mr. and Mrs. Smith had a daughter, Sandra Smith Fields of Oregon, who passed away in 2013.
Steve Pyle, a longtime friend of the Smiths, shared details of their character and integrity and the Smiths’ love for education. Pyle, upon graduation, went to work for Cecil Smith in his accounting firm for a couple of years and began working on his CPA certificate while pursuing other dreams and goals. Out of the blue, some 10 years later he received a call from Cecil to purchase the firm that Mr. Smith created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.