This heart-healthy casserole is a conglomeration of pantry staples.
Mom’s Tuna-Pasta Casserole
Ingredients
4 oz. dried, whole-wheat rotini pasta (about 1 1/2 cups)
non-stick Cooking spray
16 oz. frozen bag mixed vegetables, such as a carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower blend, thawed
11 oz. canned, low-sodium chunk light tuna (flaked, packed in water)
10.75 oz. canned, low-fat, low-sodium, condensed cream of chicken soup (lowest sodium available)
1/2 cup chopped, bottled, roasted red bell peppers, rinsed before chopping
1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half
1 tsp. all-purpose, salt-free seasoning blend
3/4 cup crushed, low-sodium, whole-grain crackers (about 34 squares) (about 1/4-inch pieces)
1/4 cup shredded, or, grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Prepare the pasta using the package directions, omitting the salt and oil. Drain well in a colander. Transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a 2-quart glass casserole dish with cooking spray.
Stir the mixed vegetables, tuna, soup, roasted peppers, half-and-half, and seasoning blend into the pasta until combined. Transfer to the casserole dish. Sprinkle with the crackers and Parmesan.
Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the casserole is warmed through and the topping is golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.