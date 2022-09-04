The devil’s in the details right?
Historic downtown Kendallville is not historic just because many of the buildings have been here 100-plus years. It’s the features and characters of those buildings that have persisted over that time that give the Main Street corridor its charm and appeal.
Because, let’s be honest, they just don’t build ‘em like this any more.
It’s the little touches, ornamental features and decorative aspects that add no functional utility to the buildings, but simply give them a little more flair, a little something to look at.
But nowadays, how often do you drive down Main Street and not take notice of those little touches? Some have been lost to time, some are a little worse for wear, but as Kendallville continues on the path of historic preservation and restoration, these are the kinds of things that may soon jump back to life.
So what are you missing in your day-to-day?
Well, we took out our long camera lens and took a leisurely stroll down Main Street, snapping closeups of some of the more interesting and unique architectural features downtown that you may not even realize are there.
