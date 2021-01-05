FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis announced academic honors for fall 2020 students and graduates.
Awards for undergraduate students consist of the new President's List for students with a semester grade point average of 3.9 or higher and the Dean's List for students with a 3.5 to 3.8999 semester GPA.
Another new honor is the Graduate Honors for master’s and doctoral degree-seeking students with a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher. Students must earn six or more credit hours in the semester to be eligible for academic honors.
The university is proud to report that the student body achieved a 6% increase from fall 2019 in undergraduate students achieving academic honors. St. Francis students completed the entire fall 2020 semester on campus in accordance with the response plan developed over the summer. Students adapted well to the classroom modifications and policies implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic, including the requirement of face masks, classrooms with social distancing, and sanitizing procedures.
Graduating with honors from Steuben County were Elizabeth Mahony of Angola and Trevor Thomas of Fremont.
Making the President's List from Angola were Genna Maria Davis, Carissa Fockler, Regan Peppler and Kolton Watson.
Making the Dean's List were Natalie Boyer and Janna Fee of Angola and Samantha Schreiber of Fremont.
