NEW BUFFALO, Michigan — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, are dedicating the month of March to helping people increase their awareness about problem gambling and engage in positive action.
Gambling has remained a hidden addiction for many, even though approximately 2 million U.S. adults are estimated to meet criteria for gambling disorder, and another 4-to-6 million people are considered to meet criteria for problem gambling.
Using the tagline #AwarenessPlusAction, Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling. For the 18th year, this grassroots campaign has brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including public health organizations, treatment providers, advocacy groups, and gambling operators that work collaboratively to let people know that hope and help exist.
“The Pokagon Gaming Authority and Four Winds Casinos have been, and will continue to be, fully committed to promoting responsible gaming at all of our locations in Michigan and Indiana,” said Frank Freedman, COO of Four Winds Casinos. “We have established mandatory employee training programs to ensure compliance with compulsive gambling regulatory requirements. The training focuses on explaining the gambling disorder, recognition of behaviors, and how to provide resources to our guests.”
All Four Winds Casino locations display printed brochures that include information regarding the signs of problem gambling, the toll free hotline numbers for the national helpline as well as the Michigan and Indiana state helpline numbers. In addition to the employee training and the resources made available to guests, the Pokagon Band Gaming Commission independently administers and processes requests from guests wishing to self-exclude from Four Winds Casino properties. More information and resources are available at fourwindscasino.com/responsiblegaming.
Four Winds Casinos has been a major sponsor for the National Council on Problem Gaming’s National Conference on Problem Gambling, the largest and longest running conference on problem gaming worldwide. Four Winds Casinos has also contributed over $170,000 to the NCPG in voluntary sponsorships and membership dues.
In 2017, Raquel Buari, the Vice President of Compliance at Four Winds Casinos, was among a group of stakeholders who planned and sponsored the first ever Tribal Summit on Responsible Gaming held in conjunction with the national conference. The Tribal Summit has been held every year since and Four Winds Casinos continues to be a sponsor of this event focusing on responsible gaming efforts particularly for Tribal operators.
The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is at 800-522-4700 or go to ncpg.org/chat for confidential help.
Michigan residents can also contact the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling at michiganapg@gmail.com or call the state helpline at 800-270-7117. Those living in Indiana can reach out to the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling at christinagray@indianaproblemgambling.org or call the state helpline at 800-994-8448.
For more information about problem gambling and how to increase awareness and action on problem gambling, please visit ncpgambling.org/pgam.
