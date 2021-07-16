FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Indiana will honor people touched by cancer and their caregivers and physicians at a Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.
The elegant evening will feature keynote speaker Michelle Chambers and the announcement of the 2021 Champion of Hope award recipient.
Michelle Chambers made history in January 2020 by becoming one of the first two African American women elected to the Fort Wayne City Council. However, 2020 also brought significant challenges for Councilwoman Chambers. First the pandemic and then her diagnosis with stage 2 breast cancer.
During her cancer treatment, Chambers only missed one council meeting and maintained a rigorous schedule as a leader of the Mayor’s Commission on Policing Reform and Racial Justice, a business owner, teacher and wife.
Chambers holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in child development. She owns Signing Closers LLC, is an adjunct professor at Vincennes University, and a full-time business teacher at East Allen County University. She has the distinction of being a National Urban Fellow and a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. She is married to Dr. Benny Fair Jr., DPM.
The ticket purchase includes a tribute, which is a heartfelt message listed in the program and onscreen during the event. Tributes are designed to celebrate cancer survivors, a caregiver, physician or beloved family member or friend who has passed.
Tickets are $100 per person and includes one tribute, or $25 to submit a tribute only or to buy addition tributes.
To buy tickets or learn more: cancer-services.org/blog/event/tribute-dinner-2021/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.