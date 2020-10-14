Kiwanis holding pancake breakfast
ANGOLA — A Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday at Sutton's Deli, 140 N. Public Square.
The breakfast will be served 7-10 a.m. for a donation.
The proceeds will go toward scholarships, community youth and family programs.
