INDIANAPOLIS — The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is looking for Indiana’s top youth volunteers of the year.
Students in grades 5 to 12 are invited to apply for 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service within the past 12 months.
The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com and www.nassp.org/spirit.
To apply for a 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Award, students and certifiers must complete the following steps:
Students complete the online application by Nov. 5, 2019. Students can request a paper application by calling 888-651-2951.
Students submit the application for certification to their principal or head of a local participating organization.
Certifiers review all applications for their school or organization, then select a Local Honoree to nominate for state-level judging by Nov. 15, 2019. Applications can be certified by a middle school or high school principal or head of a Girl Scout council, county 4-H organization, American Red Cross chapter, YMCA or a Points of Light Global Network member.
Top volunteer honorees from each state receive $1,000 scholarships, medallions and a four-day, all-expenses-paid trip with a parent or guardian to Washington, D.C. The state honorees are eligible for additional awards at the national level.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been given to more than 130,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state and national level. It is the United States’ largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer community service. The awards program also is conducted in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil
Indiana’s top youth volunteers of 2019 were Tatum Parker, 19, of Indianapolis, and Adrian Huizar, 15, of Michigan City. Read more about them at http://spirit.prudential.com/honorees/2019/in.
