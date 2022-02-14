Introduction to Conflict Transformation,” a two-day workshop, on March 5 and 12.
The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The training will be in the Academic Center on the Manchester University campus in North Manchester, Indiana.
The workshop will be facilitated by Theresa Onderko, director of the ECR-MU Collaboration, will facilitate the workshop. She will verse participants in communication, mediation and reconciliation. The skills and concepts taught are ideal for team-oriented occupations.
The cost is $25 for Manchester University students (will be reimbursed $15 by the Peace Studies program after payment), $50 for Manchester University faculty, staff and alumni; and $100 for non-MU participants.
Register at http://www.workitout.org/focus-upcoming-events/.
ECR provides community-based and school-based conflict resolution training and promotes peaceful, productive resolutions to conflict. Go to https://www.workitout.org for more information.
