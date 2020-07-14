COLDWATER, Mich. — With a timely story of seeking the good and innocent in the world, “Man of La Mancha” will take to the Tibbits Opera House stage for a two-week engagement Aug 6-8 and 13-15.
One of the longest-running Broadway shows of its time, “Man of La Mancha,” is a musical based on Cervantes’ epic 17th-century novel, “Don Quixote.” Tibbits’ production will be presented as concert-style, reader’s theatre.
“Man of La Mancha” features many veterans of Tibbits Summer Theatre’s professional company over the past 30 years. Charles Burr takes the featured role of Don Quixote, along with Kristina Huegel as Aldonza, Chad Tallon as Sancho, Paul Kerr as Innkeeper/Governor, Peter Riopelle as Dr. Caruso/Duke, Michael Motkowski as Barber, Matthew C. Scott as Padre/Pedro, Liz Davis as Maria, Kiersten Vorheis as Housekeeper, and Brooke Jackson as Antonia. With minimal set, costumes and staging, it is the actors’ performances which will be truly showcased in this unique presentation.
The show “Man of La Mancha” carries an applicable meaning during this pandemic.
“The idea of never giving up is certainly pertinent right now,” said Burr, “and to be your best self or hold people to higher ideals is certainly something that we could be dealing with right now, too.”
“Man of La Mancha was last produced at Tibbits in 1982. The production will directed by Peter Riopelle with music direction by Matthew Everingham. The design staff features lights by Catie Bencowe, set design by Leon Kriser, costumes by Laura Odom and Dusti Donbrock, and sound design by Weston Felker, with Rachel Marengere as stage manager and Bryce Dansby as Master Electrician.
Tibbits’ season has been filled with changes and adjustments. “Man of La Mancha” is the only show that remains from the original mainstage line up. Performances will run Aug 6, 7, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Aug. 8 and Aug. 13. After the Aug. 15 performance, the public is invited to join the cast and crew for a talkback to discuss the show and ask questions.
Tickets for “Man of La Mancha” are $25 for all seats, with discounts available to Tibbits members. Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, through the Tibbits Box office at the theatre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by calling 517-278-6029.
