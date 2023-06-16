AUBURN — The 18th annual Lash Ladies Luncheon welcomed two cousins, new to the event, held May 6 at Cranberry Cottage.
Patricia Dean and her daughter, Denise Dean, of Columbia City joined the event to honor Carol Lash Carpenter, 89, of Angola. Carpenter is the last surviving daughter of James and Emma Lash. The annual luncheon began to honor the mothers of the cousins.
The cousins are the ninth generation of the Lash family. They are descended from Jacob Lash I, who was born in 1723 in Germany. He immigrated to New Jersey. His 10 sons’ progeny spread throughout the Midwest.
His great-grandson, Jacob Lash (1814-1850) and his great-great-grandson Philip Peter Lash (1835-1900) lived in Noble County. They are the cousins’ direct ancestors, along with great-grandmother Maggie and grandfather James.
Patricia and Denise are the daughter and granddaughter of the late Ormond Lash, and the sister and niece of Linda Lash Hill of Kendallville. Other guests were Adele Lash of Indianapolis; Jean Rupp of Lafayette, daughter of Lorene Lash Depew; Claudene Holts of White Pigeon, Michigan, daughter of Earl Lash; Vicki Meyer of Auburn, daughter of LaVonne Lash Foulk; Nancy Crawford of Edon, Ohio, daughter of Elaine Lash Hartman, and Cheri Carpenter of Angola, daughter of Carol Lash Carpenter.
Those unable to attend were Jan Knapp of LaGrange, daughter of Rhoda Lash Heglin; Terri Carpenter, of North Fort Myers, Florida, daughter of Carol Lash Carpenter; and Christine Shaffer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Rhoda Lash Heglin.
Patricia Dean and Vicki Meyer shared their own spiritual experiences with the cousins and aunt. Patricia became unconscious in her daughter’s home and described being in heaven and meeting the Lord before being revived. Meyer added her own spiritual experience with angels.
Adele Lash added levity with a newspaper photo of her late mother, Eleanor Lash. Eleanor was attending a Steuben County Extension Homemakers meeting, where each member was to make a hat. Eleanor made a whimsical black straw hat with a bird in a nest, which apparently caught the photographer’s eye.
Adele read the note her mother had sent with the photo: “This must be my 15 minutes of fame.”
Linda Hill again made colorful Galentine handbags, containing a pen and calendar, for everyone. The handbags start as a stack of 47 individual pieces to be glued and assembled. The bags were invaluable for carrying all the goodies shared by the cousins, including an abundance of chocolate provided by Vicki Meyer.
Jean Rupp brought a family favorite, spiced pecans. Nancy Crawford gifted the group with her molasses cookies. Claudene Holtz bubble-painted blue flowers and green leaves on 5-by-12 1/4-inch brown paper bags with handles. Each bag carried two laminated bookmarks, one of pressed leaves and flowers and another one with sheet music, a bird and a caption.
Meyer distributed packets of Forget-Me-Not seeds to each guest to plant in a place where the flowers can be seen often as a reminder of the Lash Ladies and the memories they made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.