One of things I like most about working with Noble County Master Gardeners is learning about community service organizations that need volunteers. Master Gardeners must have at least 42 hours of volunteer service each year and recently, I had the pleasure of working with Turning Point in Ligonier. I’m just learning about these different organizations but this one was so much fun and so worthwhile that I thought I’d give it a shout out to those, like me, who might be unaware. As it says on the website: https://www.turningpointcoffeecompany.com/:
“Turning Point relies on volunteers to help impact students’ lives. From one hour a week to whatever time you can give, Turning Point can use your strengths and talents to help its students. Turning Point is more than just a school. We focus on the growth of the whole person — academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Turning Point ‘Keeps Hope Alive’ for its students.”
So, on a lovely October Friday, I joined Master Gardeners Peggy Alfano and Jan Keefer and met Turning Point teacher Michelle Blaum and board member Amy Groff at Turning Point Educational Center and we got to work. There was an old overgrown garden with very few plants, or no plants to the right and left of the front door. We really didn’t have more than a few hours, and we wanted to put down mulch that had been donated and plant a few perennials.
One way to speed up the process and skip the weeding is to throw down cardboard over the weeds. The trick is to make sure that the cardboard is completely covering the area that you want to smother. You can use boxes and folders and box tops and even boxes from dry food items like Hamburger Helper or some such and place the cardboard all over the area. (Great recycling use) The cardboard breaks down eventually but is organic and keeps the weeds more at bay. Leave a space for any plants you want to plant or are already planted so they can grow through the cardboard. Then start shoveling the mulch onto the covered area. Put down at least 2 to 3 inches.
If you are a teenage boy, you might join your friends and take turns seeing how far you can toss the mulch into the wheelbarrow, but you will have to clean that up after you’ve played your game! Isn’t it fun to be around youth this age, especially when you can send them home later?
When planting the perennials, the kids learned how to place their hands lightly at the base of the plant in the plastic pot, turn the plant over and let the plant drop out into their hands. Often the plant doesn’t drop easily, and so they learned to knock the bottom and sometimes pound around the sides of the pot to encourage the plant to drop. With the unpotted plant in hand, turn the plant right side up. They noticed that plants stay in that pot shape and sometimes the roots are wrapped all around. This is called pot bound.
To promote growth, break up that soil around the plant. It allows the roots not to stay in that pot shape. It also aerates the plant so oxygen can get to the roots in the looser soil. It is fine to break some of the outside roots some, as that encourages growth in the plant. (A larger example of this is when you have a tree or large bush you are planting, you cut deep lines in the ball all around to promote growth.)
The size of your root ball will now be quite a bit smaller and that gets put into the hole that has been dug. Make sure the soil line or soil horizon on the plant is basically level with the ground. Generally, don’t bury a plant too deep or too high. If you look at the base of the plant just above where the roots start, you can see where the soil line was in the plant’s previous buried life.
In two, two-hour sessions the Master Gardeners of Noble County were able to finish planting the front bed, put cardboard down and mulch. There were 4 or 5 large butterfly-attracting garden beds that were all weeded and mulched. More daylilies were donated and will be planted a little later this week to fill out the front gardens.
Two memorial stones were also moved and set more elegantly in the beds in front. The stones really looked special against the black mulch that had been laid.
Oh, and I learned a great deal about the kids. We talked about school and home, and I told them about my 18-year-old. I won’t divulge any secrets, but I will say there was a great story about burying a cat.
You know, it really is stupendous to have this resource in Noble County. So go to their website, think about volunteering, or buy a pound or ten of coffee that they roast. The coffee is a way to teach kids business and life skills and when the coffee is sold, every penny goes back into the programs at Turning Point.
