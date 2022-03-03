Trenton VanWagner of LaGrange has been named a distinguished scholar for the fall semester at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois.
The honor is given to full-time students with 12 or more credits who have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.75 on a 4.00 scale with no grades below C, and have completed all requirements for the semester.
Rockford University is a private four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in traditional liberal arts and professional fields.
Four students from northeast Indiana were among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Students named to the dean’s list are Jeffrey Yoder from Albion; majoring in mechanical engineering; David Kyler of Columbia City, majoring in marketing; Alicia Ochoa of Pierceton, majoring in history; and Elisa Peters of Middlebury, majoring in forensic science,
To earn this honor, students must obtain a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and carry 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution founded in 1887.
Collegiate notes publishes news of academic achievements by local students attending colleges and universities. The educational institutions submit the recognition.
