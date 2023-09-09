My father was a master story teller, describing the discovery of each cattleya species and its grand introduction into Victorian society. He has now met his match with author Erica Hannickel whose "Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers" is taking the horticulture world by storm. Thousands of copies have already been sold and a second edition is likely.
Inside, she shares the legend and growing secrets of many rare species from Angraecum sesquipedale (Darwin’s Orchid) to Vanilla planifolia (the popular flavoring).
Who knew that the genus, Neofinitia (now Vanda), with its lone species, falcata, has 2,200 distinct varieties whose exquisite details make them “utterly collectable?”
Included are over 200 supporting images with an emphasis on century-old historical prints.
The chapters are gripping and you might not be able to put this book down. I especially like the section on actor Raymond Burr and his extensive orchid collection. There is also an audio version of this book for those who might be driving to their next orchid show.
Hannickel, who is a Master Gardener and an accomplished orchid hobbyist with a passion for lady slippers, is active in the Orchid Society of Minnesota. She is a tenured professor at a local university and, as such, approached the book with a scholarly slant. Every quote is referenced and there is an extensive bibliography. She speaks regularly to book clubs and plant groups around the world.
For more information go to orchidmuse.com.
