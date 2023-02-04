ALBION — February is National Library Lover’s Month! Noble County Public Library is celebrating by sharing staff stories, favorite library services, book recommendations, and what we love about serving our community through library work.
Staff will be asking library patrons to share what they love about the library through interactive displays at each branch. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@myncpl) to see staff and patron stories throughout the month and share the love.
It’s not too late to join the fun! Winter Reading continues through Feb. 28. Readers may still register for NCPL’s 2023 “Reading is Sweet!” winter reading program. The program consists of assorted reading and library-related challenges in the form of a fun, candy-themed game board and mini-golf in the library. Complete challenges to earn tickets. Each ticket equals one entry into the grand prize drawing. Register in person at your local branch or online at www.myncpl.us.
New Materials for February
Adult items: “The Killing Kind” by Jane Casey, “Love at First” by Kate Clayborn, “Love at First Spite” by Anna E. Collins, “When the Meadow Blooms” by Ann H. Gabhart, “Blue Fire” by John Gilstrap, “Anxiety Free with Food” by Liana Werner-Gray, “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore, and “The Devil Wears Black” by L.J. Shen.
Teen items: “Kate in Waiting” by Becky Albertalli, “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, “One Great Lie” by Deb Caletti, and “Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town” by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock.
Children’s items: “Rey and Pals” by Jeffrey Brown, “Good Night, Baby Shark” (Nickelodeon Books), “Peppa Loves to Bake” by Lauren Holoway and Cala Spinner, and “How to Catch a Loveosaurus” by Alice Walstead and Andy Elkerton.
Movies on DVD: “Black Adam,” rated PG-13, also on Blu-Ray; “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” rated PG, also on Blu-Ray; “Poker Face,” rated R; and “The System,” rated R.
TV Series on DVD: Albion-“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” season two; Avilla-“Pushing Daisies,” season one; and Cromwell-“Cobra Kai,” season three.
Albion
Children’s Programs
Take Your Child to the Library Day Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for games, puzzles, refreshments, and giveaways.
Story Times: Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. This month’s theme is the farm Free Book Days (formerly PaLS) will be the Feb. 9 and 16. The book will be” Big Horse, Small Mouse.”
After School Special for Grades 3-5: Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join the Valentine Games and Treats Party to make pretzel treats, Valentine bark, and dipped wafer cookies. Transportation to the library will NOT be provided and registration is required.
Teen programs
Teen Lounge: Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Teen Taste Test: Chips! Bring out your inner food critic and try some new and interesting chip flavors from around the world. Grades 5-12 are welcome to attend.
Adult programs
Register for Craft Therapy: Book Jewelry: Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. to learn to create tiny jewelry versions of favorite books.
Book Club: Oasis Room (Door 2), Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. the book selection is “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Call Albion library to register today for Stained Glass Class with John Miretti on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Learn to use a foil-wrap and soldering technique to create a heart-themed stained glass piece to hang or display in a window. Create one piece for $20 or two for $30. Cards will not be accepted; cash or check only.
Avilla
Children’s Programs
Take Your Child to the Library Day Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for games, puzzles, refreshments, and giveaways.
Story Times: Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 10 a.m. Free Book Day will be Feb. 16. Choose between the books, “My Pet Wants a Pet” or “How to Be a Dog.”
After School Club-Grades K-3: Thursday, Feb. 9, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. celebrate Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way with candy making. Call or stop by to register.
Adult programs
Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 9 at noon. Meet to discuss the book, “Radium Girls” by Kate Moore.
Cromwell
Children’s Programs
Story Times: Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The theme will be based around the book, “If You Hold a Seed.”
Family Movie Night: Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie and free snacks at the library. Please call to register.
Teen programs:
Craft and Game Night: for ages 6-18, Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a fun night of board games and crafts. Make conversation heart and emoji magnets. Call to register as supplies are limited.
Adult programs:
Evening Bool Club: Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Discuss the book, “Hissy Fit” by Mary Kay Andrews
Afternoon Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1:30 p.m. Discuss the book,”The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
