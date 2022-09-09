NAPPANEE — Historic Nappanee will open its 46th annual Apple Festival Sept. 15-18, when the community of 7,000 will welcome more than 100,000 visitors to downtown Nappanee.
Hours are Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various locations in and around Nappanee.
The festival will again have its signature 7-foot apple pie, with more than 800 slices served to visitors from all over the United States. The enormous pie earned the number one spot in the top ten Fall Festival Signature Food Items in Indiana in 2013 and 2016.
The festival showcases three stages of entertainment, more than 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, parade with signature military aircraft fly-over, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, Power From the Past Antique Tractor & Engine Show Thursday to Saturday, corn hole tournament, Donut Dash 5K Run/Walk, “Napple” baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, Wings and Wheels show at Nappanee airport, apple peeling and pie-eating contests, and many more activities throughout the event.
Additionally, stations for diaper changing and nursing mothers are located downtown in the heart of the activity.
Headlining the entertainment will be Flippenout, whose performances include extreme trampoline shows to music featuring twisting triple flips, complex acrobatic routines, heights of 25 feet or more, snowboards, skis and cirque-like action off of the only mobile transparent wall in the world used in half-time shows.
The other two stages will offer music genres ranging from rock & roll to classic rock, folk, bluegrass, country, gospel and variety and kid’s favorites including Mike Hemmelgarn, comedy juggler & ventriloquist, Silly Safaris and the Granpa Crachet Kids Show and Puppets.
There’s plenty of apple favorites: pie, fritters, dumplings, turnovers, fry pies, bread, applesauce, cider and butter to devour during the festival or take home to enjoy later.
A complete list of entertainment, a brochure, events and map can be viewed and downloaded from nappaneeapplefestival.org.
