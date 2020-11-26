“Thanksgiving gets me all warm and tingly and all kinds of wonderful inside.”
— Willard Scott
The other day, I was browsing the internet and found a site where you can purchase Thanksgiving Day T-shirts. I didn’t know that the shirts existed, but it is the American way to sell just about anything in the name of making a buck. These T-shirts put a different spin on what Thanksgiving means to us. Here are some of my favorites that make me laugh!
“Winner, Winner, Turkey Dinner.”
“Leftovers are for Quitters.”
“Turkey, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Potatoes, Pie, Nap.”
“Let’s get Basted.”
“Save a Turkey. Eat a Pizza.”
This week we will celebrate Thanksgiving. As the famous weatherman Willard Scott said, “Thanksgiving just gets me all warm and tingly and all kinds of wonderful inside.”
My memories of Thanksgiving, like his, are great. Back in the day, we went to the annual high school football game on Thanksgiving morning followed by a huge meal with all my relatives at my grandmothers’ house. After dinner we would throw a football with my cousins and watch the traditional NFL games of the day.
This year will be different. My wife and I will be isolating by ourselves and hopefully Facetime our grandchildren for a few minutes in the name of safety.
The Pilgrims who attended the first Thanksgiving dinner might have been starving for food, but in 2020 everyone is starving to bond with family and friends because this pandemic has made it difficult for loved ones to get together. I hope that each of you will, in some way, be able to bond with your family and friends! I also hope that you take the time to think of others.
I feel for the families who have had a family member affected by the virus. I feel for those in the South who might have lost all their worldly possessions because of the numerous hurricanes, or those who lost their homes because of the many fires out west.
Singer Willie Nelson wrote, “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.”
In my life, I am thankful for my health, my family and friends, and that I have been able to follow my career goals as a teacher. All of us need to be thankful for the many essential workers who are making sacrifices for the good of us all. The doctors, nurses, firemen, police, teachers, truck drivers and grocery store workers have gone beyond the call of duty in 2020.
I hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and be sure to save room for pie!
