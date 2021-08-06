KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center is offering unique activities during August. Go to the center’s website at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org for more information and to register.
CPR classes for certification will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
An American Red Cross Blood Drive is Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is a high demand for blood donations as the nation’s blood supply is low because of the pandemic.
The weekly Farmers Market continues every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot.
On Monday, gather with friends for a casual card club and popcorn at the Cards & Corn party at 1 p.m., All adults 18 and older are invited to play.
The monthly book club is reading “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig for its Aug. 19 book discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The novel is about Nora, a 30-something woman who is regretful about her life, feeling alienated and unneeded in this world. In the depths of wallowing, she comes across the Midnight Library.
Schools Care Inc. Presents Lunch and Learn: Supporting Educators on Thursday, Aug. 12 at noon.
Crossroads United Way of Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties will present a luncheon fundraiser, “Power of the Purse, Friday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes lunch, door prizes and a designer purse raffle. Each purse package is valued at $250 or more.
Cooking classes on the burner for August are:
Luscious Lemons: Monday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Make lemon curd and sweet lemon bars.
Watermelon Salad: Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. Join Parkview’s dietician to make a basil watermelon salad and watermelon popsicles.
Meal Prep: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Learn how to prepare food with a Mediterranean flavor.
Mint Jelly: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m. Cook some delicious jelly, a combination of fruit juices, sugar and pectin.
Bread and Pastries: Monday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m. Learn how to bake fresh bread and scrumptious pastries.
Performing Arts
Gaslight Playhouse Presents “Party Under the Sea with Ariel”: Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1 p.m.to 3 p.m. Enjoy ice cream and cookies with Disney princess Ariel, who will share a story, sing a song and provide royal training for young princesses and princes. Guests will have a photo opportunity with Ariel and make a special craft.
Fine Arts
Open Knitting Group: Every Thursday at 1 a.m. in the community room, knitters of all levels gather to knit, share tips and help each other.
Health and Wellness
Pickleball: Open court time and different clinics are open to all ages. Check the website for weekly schedule.
Parkview Noble Check-Up Day: Wednesday, Aug. 25. Appointments are required by calling 260-347-8125.
Diabetes Support Group: Thursday, Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. Trained diabetes educators will help you learn how healthy eating habits and regular physical activities can help manage diabetes.
Parkinson’s Support Group: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. This group enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improves the quality of life for people experiencing its effects.
Yoga on the Lawn: Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The YMCA sponsors this physical exercise class before the Farmers Market begins.
Barre & Breakfast: Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Barre is a combination of Pilates, ballet and yoga. A hot, healthy breakfast will be served after the workout.
Exercise Classes
Zumba: every Tuesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. High-energy movement to exotic movements and Latin and international beats.
Zumba Strong: Every Thursday, 5:15 p.m. the class combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music designed to match every move.
Drums Alive: Every Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. This class fosters a healthy balance physically, mentally, emotionally and socially in a fun and creative expression.
Senior Strong: Every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. The class focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Barre: Every Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Barre fuses the best of Pilates, yoga, aerobics and the strengthening exercises that dancers do.
