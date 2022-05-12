ANGOLA — Trine University’s Basic Utility Vehicle team of seniors won the BUV competition on April 23, the first in-person event since the onset of the COVID019 pandemic.
A Trine team of seniors won the event for the first time in 2019 before the pandemic canceled contests in 2020 and 2021.
Team members Adam Ellert of Angola, Wesley Gates of Stilesville, Indiana, Derik Gunthorp of LaGrange, Manuel Urcino of Frankfort, Illinois, and Braeden Wallen-Frye of Kendallville, all mechanical engineering majors, were able to improve their design process by implementing virtual reality technology.
In the BUV competition, each school designs a simple, low-cost vehicle that could hypothetically be used in a developing African country to perform daily tasks over rough terrain. The vehicles must be capable of pumping water onto their vehicle from a pond, successfully navigating a muddy 2.2-mile course and returning the water to the pond. The team that transports the most water during the allotted time period is declared the winner.
The Trine team completed 11 laps, seven fully loaded with water.
Trine scored 440 points. The University of St. Thomas from Saint Paul, Minnesota, earned 385 points for second place and the University of Cincinnati came in third with 345.
This year’s Trine vehicle featured a completely new frame that was sturdier while being 10% lighter than the 2019 version. The team reoriented the water system to shorten the vehicle, added a shock-absorbing seat, created a more ergonomic pedal, added a Raspberry Pi connected to a touch-screen display to show our engine temperature and speed, and added an adjustable steering wheel.
The group also designed a front-wheel assist system but was unable to complete it for the competition.
As the team began the design process, Wallen-Frye, who owns an HTC Vive virtual reality headset, was able to import the BUV design into a virtual reality (VR) environment. The team was then able to utilize Trine’s VR laboratory, established as part of a grant the university received from Lilly Endowment Inc. in 2020, to allow multiple members to work in the VR environment at the same time.
“Virtual reality not only saved the group many hours of trying to fix problems with pedal placement, steering wheel placement and hydraulic line placement, it greatly increased the ability of future students to have proof of concept before building a prototype,” said Urcino.
Trine, St. Thomas and Cincinnati were the only schools that competed this year, as other universities failed to field a team following the pandemic. Five competed in 2019.
