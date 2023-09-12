ALBION — Historic preservationist Jill McDevitt will be the guest speaker for the Noble County Genealogy Society’s annual dinner on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cole Room at the Noble County Public Library in Albion. She will discuss historic barns of Noble County and in Indiana. The public is welcome to attend.
McDevitt is a Noble County native and holds a master of science degree in historic preservation from Ball State University. She currently works in cultural resource management and has also worked at a historic preservation nonprofit. McDevitt has been an Indiana Barn Foundation board member since 2019. She and her husband and three boys live in Whitley County.
The dinner menu will include pulled pork, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls, angel food cake with fruit sauce and water. Tickets are $18 per person. Reservations must be made by Thursday, Sept. 14, for a meal count.
For questions or meal reservations, contact Judy Richter at 260-636-2858 or 260-609-3558, or email judyri@ligtel.com; or Margaret Ott,761-3384 or 383-1015, or email maott@ligtel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.